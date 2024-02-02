Kanye West Confronts IG User For Posting His Leaked Music On Spotify

As Kanye West fans anxiously await the release of his new album Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign, the Chicago MC has been on something of a DM spree. Earlier this week, he laid into one of his alleged former employees for reposting a photo that made fun of his new YZY PODs, accusing her of accepting money from Adidas. He made it clear that he'd stop at nothing to defend his creative endeavors, noting how much work he's put into the project.

The alleged former employee isn't the only person who saw Ye's wrath this week, however. Recently, he also sent a direct message to an Instagram account responsible for posting his leaked music on streaming services. He called them out for using his work for streams, demanding that they use the platform for their own work instead of his.

Kanye West Claims IG User "Violated The Music Industry"

"You Violated the Music Industry," his message begins. "You and these other n***as posting sh*t from me just to get streams on spotify. That is my work. You have a Platform so use it for your own projects." Obviously, Ye doesn't appreciate his unreleased music being used to get someone else streams, and fans can't blame him. Luckily, it won't be too much longer until fans get a genuine Ye release, if all goes according to plan.

Vultures is expected to drop in three volumes, and the first of which is scheduled to arrive on February 9. A source recently chatted with HipHopDX about the release, revealing that volume one will feature 13 songs. Major names like Future, Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, Freddie Gibbs, and Quavo will make appearances, as well as Ye's 10-year-old daughter North West. What do you think of Kanye West calling out an account posting his leaked music on Spotify? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

