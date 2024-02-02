Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures Volume 1" Receives Revised Tracklist

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have been teasing Vultures for months at this point. However, there has been all sorts of delays, as is typically the case when it comes to Ye. Overall, the project doesn't feel real in a sense. Sure, we have heard snippets of a lot of these songs. That said, Ye has kept things under wraps for the last month or so, with just a bit of information leaking here and there. For instance, earlier in the week, we got a brand-new tracklist for Vultures, courtesy of North West.

This tracklist contained 18 songs and it had fans wondering if Volume 1 would have 18 songs or perhaps just six. Well, according to an inside source who spoke to HipHopDX, the first volume will have 13 songs. This first volume is set to arrive on February 9th which just so happens to be next Friday. What is interesting about this new tracklist, is that it contains songs with some pretty massive features. For instance, Future, Playboi Carti, Freddie Gibbs, North West, Quavo, and even Chris Brown are on this first batch of songs.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Are Almost Here

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see how this album comes together. Some of Ye's bars on the snippets were questionable at best. However, one has to assume that he has been fine-tuning things over these past few weeks. Only time will tell if this album can actually live up to the expectations created by Ye's previous works.

Give us your thoughts on the new tracklist, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their latest releases.

Tracklist:

1. Stars

2. Paid

3. So Good

4. Vultures (Havoc Version)

5. Fuck Sumn

6. Do It

7. Back To Me

8. Burn

9. Talking

10. Timbo Freestyle

11. Beg Forgiveness

12. Hoodrat

13. The King

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]