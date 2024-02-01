Kanye West Livid After Designers Clown His YZY PODS

Kanye West has designed quite a few unique sneakers over the years. Overall, a lot of these shoes have had some bizarre designs. Although he has been clowned on numerous occasions, he has never given up on designing. At the end of the day, he enjoys his creative endeavors, regardless of the response. Furthermore, there are plenty of people out there willing to buy whatever he drops. It is the Kanye effect in full swing, and despite all of his ramblings over the past year, he still has that strong support.

His latest shoe, the YZY POD, only came in three sizes. This sock-like shoe was made so that 1 size could encompass multiple regular sizes at once. For example, Size 3 is supposed to be for those who wear a traditional size 10 to 13. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like that is working out as intended. In a new Instagram post, it was revealed that if you are a size 10, the Size 3 YZY POD will look absolutely ridiculous on you. Subsequently, an alleged former employee of Ye, named Brittany Pierone, reposted the image.

Read More: Kanye West's "Graduation" Turns 16

Kanye West Shoe Gets Clowned

Unfortunately for Pierone, Ye found the post from his former employee and decided to lash out. In a screenshot below, you can see how Ye went off on the woman. He even accused her of taking some money from Adidas. Of course, there is no proof for such a thing, although the artist does seem a bit paranoid. He even said "you worse than the TMZ lady" which is a reference to his run-in with the paparazzi earlier this week. Needless to say, Kanye will defend his art, no matter what.

Ye Sounds Off

Let us know your thoughts on the YZY PODS, in the comments section below. Watch out though. This may lead to Ye in your DMs. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Image via Instagram

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs