Kanye West Lists Bianca Censori's Infamous "WET" Tank Top For Sale

Kanye West has always fancied himself as someone who is paying attention to the fashion world. Overall, he has even tried to forge his own trends over the years. Ultimately, he has been pretty successful at doing so. One could just look at the Yeezy brand to understand exactly what we mean. Having said that, he is trying to bring back Yeezy as he readies his new album Vultures. While we have no idea if the album is actually going to drop, he has made sure to be as visible as possible, with Bianca Censori by his side.

If you may remember, there were a few paparazzi photos from last week that ultimately went viral on social media. In some of these, Censori was wearing a white tank top that said "WET" in all bold and capitalized letters. As you can imagine, fans were a bit intrigued by this new piece of clothing. Thankfully for them, they can now go out and purchase it. If you go to Yeezy.com, at the Via link below, you will be able to get it for just $28 USD. Some may find that expensive but considering Yeezy prices in the past, this isn't so awful.

Kanye West Delivers New Yeezy Clothing

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what else Ye brings to the Yeezy brand. He is looking to revamp his sneakers, and we imagine a ton of new designs are on the way. Without Adidas, it should be interesting to see how he is able to reckon with his operation. No matter what, he will still have fans to help prop him up.

Let us know if this is a piece of clothing that you plan to cop, in the comments section below. Is this something that is to your liking, or are you a bit underwhelmed with the design? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

