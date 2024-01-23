Kanye West Shows Paparazzi How To Film Bianca Censori: Watch

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been everywhere together over the past few months. From Italy to Saudi Arabia, there is no doubt that they like traveling the world. Overall, their marriage has been a bit of a mystery to folks. The whole thing was pretty lowkey as one day, Ye and Censori were just together. However, since that time, they have been attached at the hip. Although some people are concerned for Censori, there are others who are happy for the couple. Regardless, they are two people that make headlines.

Recently, the two have actually been back in Los Angeles. After all, this is where Kanye West lives the vast majority of the time. Furthermore, he is looking to make the finishing touches on his new album, Vultures. As we reported yesterday, Ye was spotted out and about with Censori, and he was yelled at by a homeless person. It was a very bizarre scene, although they eventually escaped the scene without issues. In another run-in with the paparazzi, Ye ended up taking an interesting approach.

Kanye West Gives A Lesson

According to TMZ, you can see that Ye was having a full-on lesson with the paps. For instance, he was showing them what angles they should be taking. Moreover, he revealed how they should stand and what the shots should look like. It was all very impressive and only lasted a few seconds. Bianca Censori seemed a bit taken aback by Ye's display of initiative, although in the end, it may have led to some better photos. Whatever the case, Ye is accustomed to this kind of stuff and he is a seasoned veteran when it comes to the world of paparazzi.

Let us know how you think Ye handled this situation, in the comments section below.

