Bianca Censori Loves Kanye West & His Titanium Teeth So Much, She Made Them Her Phone Lock Screen

Ye's new teeth have taken the world by storm.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been married for a while now. Although there are many critics of their relationship, they seem to be going strong, regardless. Overall, these two seem to spend all of their time together. The paparazzi have spotted them together every day, and they seem to be okay with that. Furthermore, Ye continues to post Censori on his Instagram account. Needless to say, it doesn't seem like these two will be breaking up, anytime in the near future.

Ye is working on his new album Vultures, although it has yet to be released. Despite numerous delays, fans are still anticipating it. With that said, Ye has also indulged in some other endeavors during this rollout. For instance, he recently purchased some titanium teeth for $850K. Now, he resembles the iconic James Bond villain, Jaws. Even Ye has embraced that comparison as he was the one who pointed out in the first place. As it turns out, Censori is actually a huge fan of this new look, according to Page Six.

Bianca Censori Is Proud Of Her Man

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In new photos, it was shown that Censori has Kanye's new teeth as her phone's lock screen. Overall, it is a pretty cute nod to her husband, who definitely spent a pretty penny on those chompers. Whether or not Ye continues to wear them, remains to be seen. After all, they could get a bit tiresome after a while.

Whether or not Ye continues to wear them, remains to be seen. After all, they could get a bit tiresome after a while.

