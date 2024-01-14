Kanye West Files Bianca Censori-Inspired Trademark

Kanye West has filed a trademark for the phrase "I MISS YOU WHEN I WAKE UP BEFORE YOU". The phrase was seemingly inspired by a post on Instagram that West made last week. It served as the caption for a photo of Censori smiling as she relaxed on a couch. It's unclear what West intends to do with the trademark at this time.

It comes a week after West wished his wife a happy birthday. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse. Inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me. And the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me," West wrote alongside a close-up photo of Censori's face. However, most responses to the post were fans mocking West about the often-delayed Vultures album, which is now expected on January 19.

Kanye West Instagram Return Concerns Fans

Kanye returned to Instagram in December 2023, having left the platform in April. He announced his initial exit with a screenshot of the account deactivation prompt. Additionally, his decision to deactivate his account came about a month after he was resuspended and proceeded to say he "liked Jewish people" after watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street. However, not everyone has been a fan of Kanye's return to the platform. Of Kanye's seven posts on the platform, three have been on Censori in revealing outfits. This has sparked previously raised concerns that Kanye mistreats Censori. In the comments, many people have likened Kanye's treatment of Censori to playing with a doll.

Much has been made of the couple's unusual relationship. The couple went on "a break" in November 2023. The news of the break came after reports that Ye had turned the architect and Yeezy staffer into a "radicalized version of Kim Kardashian". Furthermore, her family and friends became increasingly concerned throughout the couple's recent months-long trip to Italy. Additionally, it appeared their breaking point was reports that Ye had imposed a strict set of rules for Censori to live by.

