Kim Kardashian Hopes To “Talk Sense” Into Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori Before It’s “Too Late”: Report

There have been a number of conflicting reports surrounding Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Kanye West’s recent trip to Italy. Earlier this week, the multi-hyphenate was caught with his a*s hanging out while his wife, Bianca Censori, in Italy. Some reports claimed that Kim was devastated while others said that she didn’t care. Either way, Kanye’s actions still managed to get a reaction out of her. However, according to a new report, Kim seemingly wants to have a face-to-face conversation with Censori.

Per Closer Magazine, Kim Kardashian seems to see a lot of herself in Bianca Censori these days. According to a source, that’s especially the case when it comes to how Kanye treats her. “Kim is watching the situation with Kanye and Bianca open-mouthed and she can’t believe how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her,” one source said. It’s no secret that Ye’s used the women in his life as a muse. However, it’s much more harmful than it seems, the source said.

Kim Kardashian “Spooked” By Ye & Bianca Censori’s Relationship

The insider added that Ye’s trying to turn Censori into his version of an ideal woman. “She says she can see Bianca being (molded) into Kanye’s ideal of the perfect woman,” the source added. “She thinks it’s worrying that Kanye did not learn his lesson and that he feels it’s OK to treat people like this.” The source added that Kim is “spooked” since it seems that Ye is putting Censori through the same things he put his ex-wife through.

“Kanye is extremely passionate about fashion, but it can become an obsession, with the X-rated outfits and the OTT looks becoming really tough to deal with,” the source continued. This is in reference to some of Censori’s revealing fashion choices in recent times. “In Kim’s opinion, all the fame or exposure in the world isn’t worth being someone else’s puppet,” the source added. “She feels she owes it to Bianca to try to open her eyes and talk sense into her before it’s too late.” We’ll keep you posted with any more updates surrounding the situation.