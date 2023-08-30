Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye West For NSFW Boat Moment

Earlier this week, paparazzi appeared to catch Kanye West and Bianca Censori in the midst of a sexual act while traveling on a riverboat in Italy. It's just the latest controversy for the couple. The pair has been angering Italian conservatives with their risque behavior and indecent outfits. However, now Kim Kardashian appears to have broken her silence on her ex-husband. A source spoke to The Sun about Kim's reaction to the latest incident.

Kardashian is reportedly "desperately embarrassed and worried" about Kanye following this most recent story. Furthermore, the reality star "doesn't know how she will explain to their kids" after West was seen mooning tourists before being caught in an apparent sex act. “Kim’s been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca. Like how will she explain it all to the kids? She’s embarrassed and worried for him — he’s wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn’t right.”

Kardashian's Post-Divorce Recovery Affected By West's Behavior

Furthermore, the source continued. “It’s hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she’s pulled back into it." Kardashian has been very clear that outside of co-parenting their four children, she wants very little to do with her ex-husband. It's been a central theme of the most recent season of The Kardashians. Shot across 2022, much of Kim's role on the show has been following her recovery from the divorce.

“It’s like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She’d rather put it behind her and forget about it,” the source editorialized. Representatives for Kardashian declined to comment on the story. However, it's clear that Kanye's behavior is having a much larger effect on the world than first believed. Kanye's Italian vacation remains a developing story and we'll have any updates here on HotNewHipHop.

