Kim Kardashian Shares New Bikini Pic That’s Literally Glowing

Kim Kardashian is often flexing some fascinating fashion on her social media pages and recently she dropped one of the strangest pieces yet. In a post made over the weekend and captioned “self reflection” the reality TV megastar can be seen lighting up the dark in a bikini that is literally glowing. Though it isn’t the only source of light in the photo, it appears that much of Kim herself is illuminated by her own glowing bathing suit. As you’d expect, fans in the comments began cooking up their jokes immediately.

“You don’t need a flashlight when the power goes out” reads one of the top comments on the post. “Easy on the uranium bikini,” says another. The top comment on the post was also a joke at Kim’s expense. “You look like a glow in dark condom,” one fan hilariously remarked. The post has garnered plenty of attention racking up over 900k likes in less than 24 hours. It hit those numbers despite Kardashian following it up with another post hours later of a side mirror selfie in her car.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Plays Jump Rope With North’s Braids In New TikTok

Kim Kardashian Shares New Glowing Bikini Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Earlier this month Kim Kardashian shared a different series of bikini pics that showed her in a bit more of a conventionally glamorous light. The post showed her taking a night swim in a radiant gold bikini and garnered over 4 million likes on Instagram. The pics followed her appearance at a Drake concert in LA alongside some famous friends. Kim hit the “It’s All A Blur” tour up with Tristan Thompson, Kendall Jenner, and Bad Bunny.

Just the fact that she attended a Drake show alone re-ignited rumors dating back to last year. Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West famously made allegations of infidelity about the pair, though nothing was ever conclusively proven. Most people seem to believe now that the pair are merely friends. What do you think of Kim Kardashian posing in a glowing bikini on Instagram? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: North West Seen Wearing Similar Kanye West Outfit In Kim Kardashian’s TikTok

[Via]