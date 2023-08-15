Kim Kardashian’s Golden Bikini Photo Dump Reminds Us She’s The Prize

This month marks the one-year anniversary of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup after just seven months together. Their unexpected fling began amid the mother of four finalizing her divorce proceedings with Kanye West, though it seemed to only lengthen to process due to the rapper’s averse reaction to the new couple. While Davidson has since moved on to his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders and focusing on his mental health, Kardashian has stayed single.

We’ve heard rumours about her and Tom Brady getting friendly, however, we now know he’s dating Irina Shayk. The KUWTK alum has made it known that she’s feeling ready to put herself back into the dating world in recent months. In the past, her type has mostly been recording artists and athletes, but this time around, Kardashian has said she wants someone with a career outside of Hollywood. While she awaits Mr. Right, the California native has been notably turning up the heat on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian Takes a “Nite Swim”

In the early hours of Tuesday (August 15) morning, the black-haired beauty posted a new photo dump for fans that shows off her hourglass body in a tiny golden bikini. “Nite swim in Puglia,” Kardashian wrote in the caption, though it’s been pointed out in the comments that she doesn’t actually appear to have done much swimming. Rather, she modelled her flirtatious swimsuit standing knee-deep in the water and relaxing by the pool before riding off into the night on a bike.

Kim Kardashian may have distanced herself from Kanye West following their divorce, but she’s been spending no shortage of time with other rappers lately. First, there was her night out with her little sister Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at Drizzy’s concert. earlier this month. Elsewhere, she and Khloe Kardashian ran into another Canadian lyricist who they happily took a selfie with. See the socialites’ picture with NAV at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

