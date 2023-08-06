Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian & NAV Share A Selfie Together

It seems like Kim Kardashian recently went out for a night in Miami, and might have tagged along some famous friends for some fun. Moreover, a star-studded selfie recently surfaced online of the SKIMS mogul, her sister Khloe Kardashian, and none other than Canadian MC and producer NAV. While it’s unclear whether it was at Miami or somewhere else, it certainly sounds like the kind of place they would all link up at for a hangout. Regardless, it was kind of wild to see, considering that NAV is by no means the most famous or typically pop culture-connected rapper out there. He is, however, a huge star, and it’s honestly cool to see him break into an upper echelon on social media that he was probably already in to begin with.

Furthermore, there’s nothing like social media confirmation to get fingers buzzing and users posting about it. If anyone knows that, it’s Kim Kardashian herself, who documented her Miami outing with some sizzling snaps. In them, she donned a beautiful black leather top with a strapped open back, plus some matching pants for the occasion. “Let’s go! Miami nights,” the 42-year-old captioned her Instagram post, with an additional black heart to color-code with the fit.

NAV’s Kardashian Selfie

Of course, this is entertainment royalty as a whole that we’re talking about in reference to NAV’s inclusion. He might’ve just debuted with the Kardashians, but he’s got links all over the rap game and a lot of respect and acclaim from his peers. What’s more is that there’s even more heat on the way with some of his most notable and recognized collaborators. For example, Metro Boomin recently confirmed that Perfect Timing 2, a sequel to their 2017 collab project, is coming soon.

Meanwhile, the Demons Protected By Angels artist has plenty of ability to bring star power of his own. During a show in his hometown of Toronto, he brought out Travis Scott, Lola Brooke, and Meek Mill. Maybe one day, Kim and Khloe Kardashian will be backstage or in the front row for his concerts. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on NAV and the Kardashians.

