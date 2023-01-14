kim k
- RelationshipsKanye West & Kim Kardashian Create Distance At Their Son Saint's Basketball GameThe former couple sat a couple of empty chairs apart, and while Ye spoke to his daughter Chicago often, he and his ex-wife were less chatty.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipKim Kardashian's Desire To Talk To Bianca Censori About Kanye West RefutedA previous report suggested that the SKIMS mogul wanted to warn Censori, but now we're hearing that she wants nothing to do with them.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVHBO Max Drops Documentary On Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's DivorcePeople who saw this announcement responded with a resounding "Who asked for this?!"By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian & NAV Share A Selfie TogetherThe star power in just one frame is astounding, and we wonder which ones are a fan of the other.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Throws Son Psalm Firefighter Birthday PartyKim went all out, as is to be expected for her children's birthday partiesBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureNorth West Helped Recover Kim's Pearls As Met Gala Fit Fell ApartKim's dress began to fall apart before she even arrived at the Met GalaBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Met Gala Look Compared To Iconic Playboy ShootSome fans think Kim K's Met Gala look was inspired by a 2007 Playboy shootBy Ben Mock
- ViralKim Kardashian's OnlyFans Lookalike DiesModel Ashten Gourkani has passed away at 34.By Ben Mock
- TVNo Kim K Jokes During Pete Davidson's "SNL" Host SlotPete Davidson is taking the high road when he hosts SNL on May 6.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureNorth West Photobombs Kim K And Ice SpiceKim K and Ice Spice got photobombed by North West.By Evelyn Meyer
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian "Hates" Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori According To InsiderAccording to insider sources, the reality TV mogul's animosity towards Censori goes way back.By Gabriel Bras Nevares