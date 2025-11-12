Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Brand Hits Astronomical $5 Billion Valuation

Kim Kardashian's Skims continues its rise as one of the strongest names in modern fashion. Now it has a $5 billion dollar valuation after closing a new $225 million funding round. The company launched in 2019 under Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, and it quickly built a massive following.

Skims uses Kardashian’s absolutely massive online reach to connect with its customers, and that strategy helped turn Skims into a global force. The new investment comes from Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with support from BDT and MSD Partners. The funding will help Skims chase its goal of passing one billion dollars in net sales next year.

The company also plans to open physical stores in the major cities, expand its international reach, and grow beyond shapewear. Skims has already moved into apparel, swim, and activewear, and the new capital will push those categories even further.

Consumers want comfort, simple design, and pieces they can wear every day. Skims understood that early and built a business around it. The brand has a clean look and strong identity, two things that helped turn it into a powerhouse in only a few years.

