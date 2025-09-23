Kim Kardashian And Nike Introduce NikeSKIMS Collection

The NikeSKIMS Collection blends Kim Kardashian’s shapewear vision with Nike’s performance edge, redefining athletic apparel.

The NikeSKIMS Collection brings together Kim Kardashian’s shapewear vision with Nike’s performance-driven sport science. This partnership isn’t a one-off collaboration. It’s a long-term venture built to reshape athletic apparel.

Unveiled earlier this week, the debut line launches Friday, September 26th. It will be available on both Nike and SKIMS websites, along with select flagship stores in New York and Los Angeles.

With over 10,000 outfit combinations across 58 silhouettes, the release is described as a “system of dress.” The approach offers versatility while remaining rooted in performance. NikeSKIMS is designed for all athletes, from professionals to everyday movers.

The campaign film “Bodies at Work” highlights this inclusivity, featuring more than 50 Nike athletes. Serena Williams and Sha’Carri Richardson headline the group, emphasizing the cultural weight behind the launch.

Fabric innovation drives the project. Matte collections use Dri-FIT technology for yoga and pilates. Shine focuses on quick-drying strength training apparel. Airy, Seamless, Tricot, Weightless, and Shiny Nylon round out the seven sub-collections.

Each offers a unique fit and feel. The sizing spans XXS to 4X, aligning with SKIMS’ core mission of inclusivity. Also the photos show designs that bridge luxury and performance.

By combining sculpting fits with functional fabrics, Nike and Kim Kardashian are betting on a future where athletic apparel carries both form and function.

Kim Kardashian NikeSKIMS Collection

The NikeSKIMS Collection delivers a refined mix of sport and style. Matte pieces feature mid-level compression with Dri-FIT fabric. Also shine introduces a subtle sheen for gym-ready looks. Airy options bring mesh-inspired breathability for layering.

Vintage Seamless channels a retro aesthetic with modern construction. Further matte Tricot adds track-inspired appeal.

Weightless Layers offer semi-sheer flexibility for low-impact activity. Shiny Nylon closes the lineup with oversized silhouettes that play with dimension.

Every piece is designed to sculpt and support. Neutral colorways highlight versatility, while sizes range from XXS to 4X. It’s athletic apparel designed to perform and flatter in equal measure.

