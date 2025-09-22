Joe Budden Narrates Anthony Edwards’ New Adidas Commercial

BY Ben Atkinson 644 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
joe-budden--anthony-edwards-adidas-sneaker-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Joe Budden attends the UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Joe Budden narrates a powerful new Adidas commercial for Anthony Edwards, blending basketball storytelling with cultural weight.

The new Anthony Edwards Adidas commercial narrated by Joe Budden is bigger than basketball. It’s not just about dunks and highlights. It’s about Ant shutting out the noise that comes with being the face of the league, whether he wants that role or not.

Anthony Edwards’ rise has been meteoric. His fearless play and magnetic personality made him a star almost overnight. But stardom comes with distractions. Off the court, he’s had his share of headlines, from navigating family responsibilities to the constant chatter around his personal life.

The new Adidas ad tackles that tension head-on. With Joe Budden’s voice carrying the narration, the commercial sounds more like a declaration. Budden’s delivery is raw, gritty, and brutally honest. It speaks to Edwards’ reality: a young superstar learning how to rise above every outside narrative. Adidas isn’t selling a shoe here.

They’re telling a story about a player who hears everything but lets nothing stop him. Edwards has been called the NBA’s next great face. This ad leans into that pressure, showing him carry it with power and confidence.

The video from Adidas Hoops capture that energy with Ant focused, locked in, and moving forward no matter what.

Read More: Jordan MVP 92 “Nothing But Net” Inspired By Jordan’s Commercial

Joe Budden x Anthony Edwards

The Anthony Edwards Adidas commercial narrated by Joe Budden is about shutting out the noise. Edwards has faced personal headlines and public criticism, but the ad shows none of that rattles him.

Instead, the focus is on his drive, his explosiveness, and his commitment to becoming the face of the league. Budden’s narration adds weight, reminding viewers of the grit behind Edwards’ journey.

Adidas uses sharp visuals and cinematic shots to reflect Ant’s intensity, while Budden’s words echo the idea of resilience. It’s more than promotion, it’s a statement about Edwards rising above everything off the court.

At just 23, Edwards’ story is still being written. This ad suggests he’s ready to embrace the chaos and turn it into fuel. For Adidas, that makes him more than a signature athlete.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Elephant Print” Brings Back A Classic Detail

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.6K
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.4K
Celebrities Visit Build - February 17, 2020 Music Joe Budden & Skillz Reignite Feud Over J Cole's Beef With Kendrick Lamar 1.8K
Comments 0