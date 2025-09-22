Joe Budden Narrates Anthony Edwards’ New Adidas Commercial

The new Anthony Edwards Adidas commercial narrated by Joe Budden is bigger than basketball. It’s not just about dunks and highlights. It’s about Ant shutting out the noise that comes with being the face of the league, whether he wants that role or not.

Anthony Edwards’ rise has been meteoric. His fearless play and magnetic personality made him a star almost overnight. But stardom comes with distractions. Off the court, he’s had his share of headlines, from navigating family responsibilities to the constant chatter around his personal life.

The new Adidas ad tackles that tension head-on. With Joe Budden’s voice carrying the narration, the commercial sounds more like a declaration. Budden’s delivery is raw, gritty, and brutally honest. It speaks to Edwards’ reality: a young superstar learning how to rise above every outside narrative. Adidas isn’t selling a shoe here.

They’re telling a story about a player who hears everything but lets nothing stop him. Edwards has been called the NBA’s next great face. This ad leans into that pressure, showing him carry it with power and confidence.

The video from Adidas Hoops capture that energy with Ant focused, locked in, and moving forward no matter what.

