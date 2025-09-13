Joe Budden is no stranger to social media’s humorous antics, but the latest mention takes him into the realm of fantasy video games like God of War. For Budden, it all started with a fake news report by the X account @realreadec.

On September 11 the X user posted a satirical claim that Budden had auditioned for the role in Amazon’s upcoming live-action adaptation. The timing made the joke land hard, arriving just days after reports surfaced of a shortlist of actors in contention.

While social media quickly confirmed the Budden’s audition was fake news, it didn’t stop the flood of jokes mixing old footage of the podcaster with video game clips. The clips of Budden ranged from angry outbursts to rap performances.

His infamous “a two pack of ass” line replaced Christopher Judge’s commanding baritone in a fight sequence, leaving fans doubled over in laughter. Instead of Kratos’ signature gravitas, audiences heard Budden’s sarcastic tone—an absurd but oddly fitting twist.

The hilarious commentary appeared to be nonstop. Some argued Budden’s raw charisma might actually work for the role, while most reveled in the comedy.

Even Metro Boomin joined in, tweeting, “These Joe Budden Kratos videos got me crying.” The podcaster has yet to comment, but the internet crowned the trend a win.

Joe Budden & God of War’s Kratos

A God of War film is in the works. On September 10, film insider John Campea revealed a lineup of alleged contenders that included Jason Momoa, Winston Duke, Dave Bautista, Henry Cavill, and Travis Fimmel, alongside Judge, the original voice actor. The heavy-hitter list underscored Amazon’s ambition for the project, first announced in 2022.

Showrunner Ronald D. Moore has promised an adaptation that balances the saga’s emotional heart with epic spectacle. His vision emphasizes Kratos’ complex bond with his son Atreus, while honoring the mythology that made the franchise a global phenomenon.

Until further notice, the only appears we will get from Joe Budden in the video game landscape is the early 2000s Def Jam Vendetta series. The idea of one of rap’s most unfiltered voices filling the shoes of Sparta’s ghost is unlikely, but in meme form, it’s already legendary.