- Original ContentBest God Of War Games RankedGod of War has been a great franchise, so let's take a moment to explore some of the best and worst games of the series.By Gale Love
- GamingMarvel's "Spider-Man 2" & "Wolverine" Dominate PlayStation Showcase 2021"God of War: Ragnarok," "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," "Marvel's Wolverine," and several other exciting PS5 games were announced at this year's Playstation Showcase on Thursday.By Joshua Robinson
- GamingSony Cuts Monthly Price Of Playstation Now By 50%Playstation Now is more affordable than ever.By Cole Blake
- Original Content10 Essential Single Player Video GamesXbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch games only.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentGame Awards 2018: The Full List Of WinnersIt was a good year in video games. By Brynjar Chapman
- Gaming"God Of War" Set To Receive New Game+ Mode Update"God of War" is getting harder. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"God Of War" Game Director Reveals He Wants To See Netflix Series Based On KratosDo you want Netflix to make a "God of War" show?
By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Fortnite" & "God Of War" Help Push Gaming Revenue To $9 Billion Last MonthThe video game industry is making bank. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"God of War" Is The Fastest Selling PS4 Game Of All TimeKratos rules supreme. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"God Of War" Soundtrack Hits Spotify Ahead Of Game ReleaseThe soundtrack is as epic as the game.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"God Of War" Receives Perfect Scores From Nearly Every Gaming PublicationThis might be the best game in the series.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNew "God Of War" Game Play Reveals More Mature StoryKratos is back to satisfy his bloodlust.By Karlton Jahmal