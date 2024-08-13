Rory Calls Out Joe Budden And Tells His Side Of Their Run-In At Lucky Daye Concert

Lil Wayne In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Rory Farrell attends Lil Wayne In Concert at The Apollo Theater on April 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
The Joe Budden Podcast recently spoke about a run-in at a Lucky Daye show, and Rory thinks that Budden is just butt-hurt.

The beef between Joe Budden, Rory, and Mal, who were all previously co-hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast, is still a pretty present narrative in all their media lives. One might think that it comes more from the departed duo, but this time around, it was Joe who spoke on running into Rory at a Lucky Daye show and the awkwardness that ensued. First, he asked Emanny why he went to say hi to Rory, and he explained why he keeps his distance with him. Rory then responded to these comments from his former colleague and spoke on why he thinks Budden is just butt-hurt.

"Sometimes, you just go to a Lucky Daye show with your girl and don't even know someone's around you," Rory said of the Joe Budden run-in and his comments. "Sometimes, you don't bump into anyone or see anyone. Telling somebody they need to go heal when they're having the time of their life with their girl at an R&B concert, and you're staring at them? I think... Who needs to heal in this situation? *laughs* Even though you was there. No, okay, we're not stupid. Of course I posted that in reply to what was a very interesting rant on a podcast. I went to a Lucky Daye show, I didn't see anyone whatsoever. I saw Emanny. That was it, in the line for popcorn. Shout out to E."

Rory Responds To Joe Budden's Lucky Daye Show Story

This comes amid continued supposed subliminals between these media rivals, including some alleged words that Joe Budden had for Rory and Mal following a conversation with Taxstone earlier this year. "I'm feeling like f**k all you n***as," he tweeted back in June. "Ain't no neutral. When I get on my s**t I don't wanna hear nothing about bullying either... yall been asking for it."

Meanwhile, Joe Budden also spoke this year on whether or not he misses the relationship he had with Rory and Mal. He does look back on their bond fondly, but he's not interested in burying the hatchet or reconciling; just going their own ways. We'll see what the future holds... And what other run-ins could happen.

...