Joe Budden Reveals Whether Or Not He Misses Rory & Mal

Joe Budden has had fallingouts with a lot of people over the years. Overall, Budden is someone who can be fairly firm on his positions, and not everyone likes that very much. This is especially true as it pertains to the business side of things. A few years ago, he ended up breaking ties with co-hosts Rory & Mal, who went on to start their own podcast. Their tensions came amid Budden's anger with his podcast's Spotify deal, and the subsequent move to Patreon. However, it seems like both sides have come out on top with their own respective successes.

That said, Joe Budden was recently doing a "Confessions" segment for his podcast network. Below, you can see that he was asked about whether or not he misses his former co-hosts. As it turns out, he does, but in a conditional sense. He notes that they had some amazing times together, and when things were good, they were truly great. However, at this point, he has no interest in any sort of reconciliation. Throughout that breakup, he learned a lot about business, and just feels like that ship has sailed.

Joe Budden Speaks

On the flip side of this, Joe did explain just how much he appreciates the great moments he had with Rory & Mal on his show. Some of the most iconic podcast moments were shared with those two. In fact, in the eyes of many fans, Rory & Mal were part of the golden age of the podcast. The falling out is definitely unfortunately, although we are glad to see both parties still thriving.

Let us know what you think of Joe Budden's answer, in the comments section down below. Do you miss the Rory & Mal era of the show? Do you think that they might get back together at some point? How do you like the new cast? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

