Joe Budden Subliminally Called Out By Rory & Mal During Diddy Conversation

Joe Budden didn't seem too keen on talking about the Diddy situation. After Diddy was accused of assaulting Cassie, Joe took to his podcast and refused to do a deep dive. Overall, fans did not appreciate this and labeled Budden as a hypocrite of sorts. After all, he has never been shy to comment on the misdeeds of others. However, he stood firm on the position that the allegations were not good but he had nothing else to say. It was disappointing and fans have definitely sullied on the former rapper.

As for his former co-hosts Rory and Mal, they had a lot to say on their podcast. Mal specifically took aim at those who refuse to speak on Diddy, despite speaking on everyone else. In fact, it felt like a dig at Joe. “Stop acting like y’all don’t know what’s going on, y’all don’t see what’s happening. Everybody got these fucking platforms and wanna sit down and talk about everything else under the moon," Mal explained. “Talk about the real shit. People are scared to talk about the real shit because their shit gotta come out too. A lot of people got a lot of shit in their closet.”

Read More: Drake Throws Shots At Joe Budden, Kanye West & Pusha T On "Scary Hours 3"

Rory & Mal Speak On Diddy, Seemingly Shade Joe Budden

Mal continued to press forward with his commentary, noting that some aren't speaking because they have their own issues. “You can talk freely when you ain’t got no skeletons hanging up and you ain’t got no sick shit going on,” Mal revealed. “But when you got some shit, you be like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I wanna be the one to address that because they might find out about my little rendezvous.'” It was a great conversation with Mal leading the charge.

Let us know what you think of his take on the situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on the latest news on your favorite artists.

Read More: Joe Budden Shares Harsh Take On Meek Mill & Rick Ross' "Too Good To Be True"

[Via]