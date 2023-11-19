Joe Budden Addresses Diddy & Cassie Lawsuit, Thinks It’s Not Hard To See A Problem

The Diddy and Cassie lawsuit, although settled, still lights a fire under Internet discussion and general conversation. Moreover, accusations of sexual assault and physical abuse against the Bad Boy mogul fell under much scrutiny on both sides. However, a big part of this is also seeing how people react to it, which might not actually be the best or most logical of practices. At least, that's what Joe Budden remarked on his podcast, on which he had to respond to all this in some way. According to the Slaughterhouse MC, folks who need celebrities to validate criticism of abhorrent behavior are looking in the wrong place.

"Are y'all stupid?" Joe Budden's slight rant began. "Like, let's have a moment. Nah, for real. Y'all gon' make me take these f***ing shades off. I'm trying to be cool, I'm trying to respect the gospel, clean version of this podcast. But I be wondering this, too, at home. The fans echo some of that stupid s**t. Do y'all think podcasters are coming into work to say that domestic violence, r*pe, sex trafficking, and drugging women is right on some fronts? Like, do y'all need anybody to say that all of those things are horrifically mortifying?

Joe Budden On Commentary Biases & Validation In Diddy & Cassie Case: Watch

"Y'all didn't need Joe Budden for that, right?," the media personality continued. "Y'all don't even want me for a music review. So I know that I'm not... That's my thing, right? For as much praise I give Hov and to Puff and to Dame. Again, back to podcasters keeping some of their thoughts private and just not having to share everything. I don't feel like I need to come in here and have word vomit about my discernment when it comes to some of the evil s**t that goes on in the industry. Nor do I think I'm the mascot and spokesperson to be the 'deliverer' of news for some of the evil s**t that goes on in the industry.

"Some of the treacherous, some of some of the things that are made not so public," he concluded. "Like, I don't think the public would react well if they knew all of the locker room behavior of football players. I don't." For more news and the latest updates on Joe Budden, Diddy, and Cassie, stick around on HNHH.

