Joe Budden Won't Return To Gillie & Wallo's "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" Podcast

There are fewer feuds within the rap podcasting world than within the genre itself, but there are still some scuffles here and there. However, one of its most prominent– that of Joe Budden and Gille and Wallo of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game– became water under the bridge this year. On this program, the three individuals squashed their issues with each other earlier in 2023, and came together for quite the engaging and compelling conversation. That's why many folks thought something went wrong when the Slaughterhouse MC told the Need to Know Podcast that he'll never appear on Gille and Wallo's show again.

"I’m never doing that show again," Joe Budden told the show's host, SaVon. "If they call me, I’m there for them. Just not on their show. But anything that Gillie and Wallo need from me, I’m there. Love them, f**k with what they’re doing. I just don’t need to be on the show again. But they have my support." Of course, this could be for many different reasons. Maybe they don't want to recycle content just yet, maybe they don't want to compete as directly with each other, or they simply don't feel a strong enough urge to do it again.

Joe Budden Speaks On Other Content Creators: Watch

For those unaware, tensions between these groups grew back in 2020 when The Joe Budden Podcast discussed a producer's departure from Million Dollaz Worth Of Game following a pricey Barstool Sports deal. "Why was y’all n***as talking about us on your podcast?" Gillie retorted on social media. "We don’t talk about other podcasts on our podcast. It must be dead fred over that motherf***er, huh? Stop speaking on business that you n***as don’t have no f***ing clue what y’all talking about. Because I will catch you n***as in traffic, and then what’s gonna happen?"

There were some more shots and jabs here and there, but things cooled down until their podcast appearance. Even though it's something that's apparently not happening again, it was great for the culture to see. Now, with 2024 right around the corner, we look forward to seeing what these gentlemen can bring to the new year and hip-hop. For more on Joe Budden, Gillie, and Wallo, keep checking in with HNHH.

