Joe Budden Thinks Yung Miami's "Caresha Please" Podcast Could Be Over

During his recent appearance on The Need To Know podcast, Joe Budden shared his thoughts on Yung Miami's REVOLT podcast, Caresha Please. According to him, it may be no longer, as it's been some time since she dropped a new episode. "I love when they just, 'it's over now,'" he explained, noting how the podcast is a "two-time award winner."

"She won the award two years in a row," he added. "Now, I don't care about that stuff, however, you know when there's a glitch in the matrix." Budden went on, cheerfully singing Queen's "Another One Bites The Dust." While the podcaster may be glad that Caresha Please could be over, fans would certainly be disappointed.

Joe Budden Shares His Theory On Caresha Please

Since launching the podcast in June, Yung Miami has interviewed the likes of Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. It's been a hit among viewers, who love to hear the City Girl's unfiltered takes. When she took home an award for Best Hip Hop Platform at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, however, some of her peers were less than thrilled. On The Breakfast Club, for example, Charlamagne Tha God suggested that Diddy pulled some strings behind the scenes in order for her to win. Yung Miami defended herself, claiming that she deserved the award due to all of the hard work she's put into the pod.

Budden's theory is unconfirmed, but if it proves to be correct, Yung Miami currently has another exciting project in the works for fans. Earlier this week, it was reported that Yung Miami's reality show, tentatively titled A Day in the Life of Miami, will be airing on BET. Fans have yet to hear an official premiere date, but surely, they can't wait. What do you think of Joe Budden's theory that Yung Miami's Caresha Please podcast is over? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

