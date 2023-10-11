N.O.R.E. Questions Yung Miami’s BET Hip Hop Awards Win For “Caresha Please”

N.O.R.E. responded to Yung Miami’s BET Hip Hop Awards win for Best Hip-Hop Platform for her Revolt podcast, Caresha Please, on Twitter, Wednesday. After asking why no one is questioning the win, he joked that he’s not going to either. “So nobody gonna say nothing bout the podcast /media award?” he asked. “Ok me neither!!!”

Despite N.O.R.E.’s post, plenty of fans have been complaining about Miami’s win on Tuesday night. In doing so, many social media users have theorized that Diddy’s been pulling strings behind the scenes to influence the results. “I Like Miami But Ain’t No Way She Beat Breakfast Club, Joe Budden and Drink Champs, bruh she don’t got that many episodes to even compete,” one hater posted. Another wrote: “People actually do this weekly, some twice a week and she wins for having a show every couple months?? Let’s bfr.” Eventually, Yung Miami responded to the backlash, writing on a post from The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page: “Damn y’all hate me bad but God keep blessing me.”

Yung Miami and Diddy perform onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Miami also won the same award back in 2022; however, she split that victory with Drink Champs. Afterward, Charlamagne confronted Diddy on The Breakfast Club as to his involvement in that decision. “I love Caresha…but it tied with Drink Champs. Diddy, you know that’s some bullsh*t…so you paid for that,” Charlamagne told the mogul, who argued back: “I didn’t pay for that…” Charlamagne continued: “I love Caresha, but she only got five episodes. How she beat Drink Champs with five episodes, c’mon Diddy!” Diddy insisted: “Because it was the best podcast of the year, hands down."

So nobody gonna say nothing bout the podcast /media award? Ok me neither !!! — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) October 11, 2023

During the rest of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, other artists took home various honors including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Check out the full list of winners at the link below.

