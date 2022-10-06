Yung Miami embarked on a new chapter in personal and professional life this year after linking up with Diddy. Not only has the City Girl rapper been “flewed out” all over the world while being gifted shopping sprees and new cars — she also received her very own show on Revolt TV, executively produced by Brother Love himself.

Although the 28-year old star received positive feedback on her star-studded podcast series, many fans were surprised that she took home the BET Hip-Hop Award for Best Hip-Hop Platform against her fellow nominees. While Caresha Please shared the prestigious award with its Revolt mate Drink Champs, Charlamagne Tha God believes the Norega and DJ EFN lead podcast should have been the sole winner.

On Wednesday, the Breakfast Club host shared his sentiments with Revolt chairman Diddy during the mogul’s appearance on the morning show. “I love Caresha, but it tied with Drink Champs. Diddy you know that’s some bullshit,” Charlamagne shared. As Diddy rebutted, calling Caresha Please the “best podcast of the year,” C Tha God added, “So you paid for that? Drink Champs should have won that hands down.”

Viewers also questioned how Yung Miami’s show could beat out podcasts like Million Dollars Worth of Game and Drink Champs with only five episodes to date. “Caresha ain’t even at a year yet, Drink Champs deserve it.” Another commented, “She gotta b super head for did to pay for that one.” After catching wind of the backlash, Yung Miami hopped on Twitter to let it be known that she’s unbothered by the critics.

Not y’all mad #Careshaplease won an award? Awwww :’( — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 5, 2022

Not y'all mad #Careshaplease won an award? Awww."