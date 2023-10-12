Talib Kweli Calls Out BET Over Snub In Best Hip Hop Platform Category

Talib Kweli wants to know why his podcast, People’s Party, was snubbed from the BET Hip Hop Awards’ category for Best Hip Hop Platform. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, he shared Charlagmane’s comments on The Breakfast Club controversially losing to Yung Miami’s Caresha Please. Kweli added to Charlamagne’s comments with a rant of his own in the caption.

“@bet I didn’t talk my shit last year but I’m talking my shit this year,” Kweli wrote. “@cthagod and @djenvy are on to something here. There is no better hiphop podcast than Peoples Party. Period. We go FAR beyond gossip and click bait and provide actual service to the community. I don’t care about awards normally but I have a hard working crew and they deserve recognition. Nobody does the research we do, nobody asks better questions. NOBODY dives as deep into this culture on a journalistic level as we do.”

Yung Miami Speaks With Ari Fletcher On "Caresha Please"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Yung Miami and Ari Fletcher speak onstage during Day 2 of Revolt World on September 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

From there, he accused BET of being afraid of them: “Y’all must be scared of us. That’s gotta be it. Because the snubs disrespectful at this point. The people know. The artists know. Catch up. #worldsbestpodcast #peoplesparty.” Charlamagne and Kweli aren’t the only ones who have complained about the award show’s Best Hip Hop Platform category. N.O.R.E. also hinted at being upset with Yung Miami’s win on Twitter afterward. “So nobody gonna say nothing bout the podcast /media award? Ok me neither !!!” he wrote.

Talib Kweli Speaks On BET Hip Hop Awards Snub

Yung Miami has since replied to the backlash in the comments section of two separate posts from The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. In one, she wrote: "Damn y’all hate me bad but God keep blessing me.” In another, she added: “YALL LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Be on the lookout for further updates on the BET Hip Hop Awards on HotNewHipHop.

