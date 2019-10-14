bet hip-hop awards
- MusicTalib Kweli Calls Out BET Over Snub In Best Hip Hop Platform CategoryTalib Kweli isn't happy about "People's Party" not being recognized in the Best Hip Hop Platform category at the BET Hip Hop Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Wins Big As "Just Wanna Rock" Gets Song Of The Year At the BET Hip-Hop AwardsLil Uzi Vert received a huge honor on Tuesday.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFat Joe Hits Back At Critics Over BET Hip Hop Awards Hosting: "This Black & Brown Unity"Naysayers complained about a non-Black host, but Fat Joe emphasized that throughout his career, he's always been about "Black and Brown together."By Erika Marie
- MusicFat Joe To Host 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards: "The BIGGEST Award Show In History"Fat Joe has signed on to host the upcoming 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards ceremony.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJayda Cheaves Leaves LL Cool J Hanging In Awkward VideoJayda Cheaves turned her back on LL Cool J with swiftness.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBIA Responds To BET Hip-Hop Awards Performance CriticismBIA responds to fans criticizing her performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.By Alex Zidel
- Music2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees AnnouncedCheck out all the nominees for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, and HotNewHipHop!By Alex Zidel
- GramDaBaby Doesn't Care About BET Awards Snub: "I Made $4M Today"DaBaby couldn't care any less about losing all twelve of his nominations at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Baby Shades Roddy Ricch After Awards SnubLil Baby retweets a fan who says he should have won Album Of The Year instead of Roddy Ricch.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Celebrates Pop Smoke's BET Hip-Hop Award Win: "For His Mom"50 Cent promised Pop Smoke's mother that the late rapper would win some major awards and, last night, he did.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRoddy Ricch Reacts To His Big Wins At BET Hip-Hop AwardsRoddy Ricch won Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaBaby Speaks Out After Losing All 12 Of His BET Hip-Hop Award NominationsDaBaby did not win a single prize at the BET Hip-Hop Awards last night, despite being nominated in twelve different categories.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Loses Major Award To Megan Thee Stallion; Fans Think He Was RobbedMegan Thee Stallion won "Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year" at the BET Hip-Hop Awards and Lil Baby's fans are arguing that he deserved the prize.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBET Hip-Hop Awards Are Tonight: All The DetailsDaBaby and Roddy Ricch lead the nominations for tonight's 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaBaby & Roddy Ricch Lead BET Nominations: See The Full ListThe nominations have been announced for the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2020, with DaBaby and Roddy Ricch leading the way with 12 and 11 nominations, respectively.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLL Cool J Addresses Drake Comparisons & Creating A Lane For Love Songs In RapLL Cool J chatted about being one of the first rap artists to make love songs and how that has influenced artists like Drake.By Erika Marie
- MusicJoe Budden Won't Tolerate Billy Ray Cyrus Slander: "Let's Not Even Mention It!"He applauded Cyrus for helping to make "Old Town Road" what it is today.By Erika Marie