Lil Uzi Vert Wins Big As “Just Wanna Rock” Gets Song Of The Year At the BET Hip-Hop Awards

Lil Uzi Vert has been one of the biggest artists so far in 2023. Overall, a lot of this has to do with the fact that they came out with their first album since 2020. The Pink Tape proved to be a polarizing release. However, Uzi was trying new things on the album, which led to quite a bit of praise from longtime fans. From the Philly club anthems to the metalcore crossovers, there was a lot for fans to get excited about. However, there was one song that certainly stood above the others.

Of course, we are talking about "Just Wanna Rock." This song had been released months before the album and was a bit of a slow burn at first. Some people didn't like the new direction. Overall, it was much different from what Uzi was dropping in the past. However, fans eventually came around to it, and now, it is a song that goes off at clubs, sporting events, and yes, even weddings. As for its critical reception, it continues to build up some accolades.

Lil Uzi Vert Delivered A Huge Anthem

Last night was the BET Hip-Hop Awards. Numerous incredible artists took home some massive awards. Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Ice Spice were some of the biggest winners of the evening. However, Lil Uzi Vert was hit with the "Best Song" award for "Just Wanna Rock." Best Song is one of those categories that every artist wants to win. Sure, getting an album award is great, but providing listeners with a single song that they want to replay over and over again, is truly special.

