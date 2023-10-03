Lil Uzi Vert Says They’re “Sick And Sad” While Previewing New Music

Uzi is still insisting to fans that they’ve got new music on the way soon.

After it seemed for weeks like Lil Uzi Vert was gearing up to drop a new album, they've been pretty quiet in recent weeks. After releasing Pink Tape earlier this year Uzi turned around and began teasing a follow-up pretty much immediately. Firstly that took the form of a third album in their Luv Is Rage series. But after a few weeks of teasing that they shifted into building up hype for the Young Thug inspired Barter 16 project.

Now, it appears both albums could still be on the way. In the past few weeks, Uzi has teased both projects. Firstly, they shared a behind-the-scenes clip from a music video that was meant for Barter 16. Just a few days later during a concert, Uzi promised fans that Luv Is Rage 3 is still on the way soon. Now they're taking to Instagram to share an update on music and their own wellbeing. "Sick and sad hit different," they caption an Instagram story video. In the background of the clip, Uzi is playing a snippet of new music for fans. Check out the full clip below.

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Concerning Video

In the comments, fans expressed a variety of feelings on Uzi's post. "Is dis n*gga in his bed crying," one of the top comments jokes. Others are more serious like one user who says "Bro is a 30 yr old with hundreds of millions and is acting like a depressed goth girl who just got told to dress normally."

For fans hoping to hear more Lil Uzi Vert, their new albums might not be the only place to look. Playboi Carti recently previewed some new music and it contained features from Travis Scott and Lil Uzi. Carti is also notoriously cagey about releasing new music though, so it's unclear when new Uzi will drop. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert sharing new music and claiming that it hits differently when you're "sick and sad"? Let us know in the comment section below.

