Lil Uzi Vert Gives Fans First Taste Of “Luv Is Rage 3” With NFL

Eclectic Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert is already on their way to dropping more projects. It has only been three months since they put out their first project in three years with Pink Tape. Although quite a decent audience was not really feeling Uzi's blends of rage, trap, and metal, fans are still chomping at the bit. So much so, that two more are expected to be hitting streaming, hopefully, in the coming months.

Uzi has teased the Barter 16 and third installment in the Luv Is Rage relentlessly. Whether it be at concerts or on social media, they are promising it will be soon. In the meantime, we have a new single, which according to Genius, is expected to land on Luv Is Rage 3. "NFL," which stands for "Never Fall In Luv," gives us a good idea of how a fair amount of the project will sound. HipHopNMore caught wind of the song dropping.

Listen To "NFL" From Lil Uzi Vert

In addition to the song, they have also put together some visuals for it. On YouTube, it is already number 10 on trending in music, with over 585,000 views. Uzi is using an interesting flow and video game-esque beat, which they are no stranger to. They first gave fans notice that a song would be dropping a couple of days ago on their Instagram. "NFL vid30 0N Th3 W@Y [goat emoji] (never fall in luv) [broken heart emoji." Fans are already digging the song and you can check it out for yourself above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single, "NFL," from Lil Uzi Vert? Based on how this sounds, will Luv Is Rage 3 be a better listen than Pink Tape? When do you think Uzi will put out this sequel? Is Barter 16 much farther away from coming out?

Quotable Lyrics:

Fresh, I'm with my team on ten (Fresh, I'm with my team on ten), yeah

Big body, I feel no pain, I just spiked my soda like I'm in NFL

B**** don't call my phone, you heard I'm doin' well (Well)

I don't give two Fs, like a Fendi belt

Whippin' up these babies, I mean, can I change your b****?

That's yo' b****, not my concern, b**** (Not my concern, b****, 'cern)

