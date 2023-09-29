Latto Shades Mystery Opps On “ISSA PARTY,” Fans Speculate

Latto dropped off her new song with BabyDrill today, "ISSA PARTY." The energetic single contains quite a few bars dragging her opps, and of course, fans want to know who they're directed at. Speculation is running rampant on social media, with countless users sharing their own theories on the shade.

In the past, Latto's had beef with Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, Coi Leray, and more. They're all at the tops of fans' lists when it comes to who the bars are aimed for. It seems like Coi's certainly a solid contender, based on Latto's line "B*tch, I'm red, not green, lil' ho, stop playin' with me." She famously referenced Coi on her hit track "Put It On Da Floor," comparing the hitmaker to a blunt. The "Players" made it clear that she didn't appreciate the comparison, and later took a shot of her own at Latto on her song "Isabel Marant."

Read More: Magic City Rebrands To “Latto City” Ahead Of Her New Song “Issa Party”

Latto Drags Her Opps On New Song

"Hop up on that couch and roll up Latto out the bag,” she raps. Coi's implication that Latto's "green" doesn't seem to have sat right with her. She later teamed up with Sexyy Red for a remix of Young Nudy's "Peaches & Eggplants," and dissed Coi's dad, Benzino. "He don't eat p*ssy, he gots to go / Give me that neck like Benzino," she rhymes.

Coi then responded to the apparent diss on Twitter, sharing her and her father's text exchange about the bar. In the messages, Benzino tells Coi that she simply "admires" her, and encourages her to "stay focused." Coi responded by telling her father that she appreciates how situations like that "bring [them] together." She then seemed to shade Latto, writing, "If you need to go viral, just mention my name. It works every time [kissing emojis]. enjoy !" Who do you think Latto's shading on her new song? Will you be adding it to your playlist? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH more more updates on Latto.

Read More: Latto Previews New Music On Social Media

[Via]