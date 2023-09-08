Sexyy Red & Latto Get Explicit On The Remix To Young Nudy’s Hit Song “Peaches & Eggplants”

Sexyy Red and Latto are currently two of the biggest artists in the female rapper space. Overall, both artists occupy different lanes, although they do find quite a bit of common ground. That said, the former of these two is having a huge moment right now. She was put on Drake's tour and she is also going on a tour of her own. Moreover, her album Hood Hottest Princess is getting a ton of praise for its energy and hilarious lyrics. Not to mention, Latto is always turning in some amazing verses.

Earlier this week, the two teased that they would be hopping on the remix to Young Nudy's track "Peaches & Eggplants." This is a song that had a ton of sexually charged lyrics, so it made sense for both artists to lend their voices to it. The new version of the song has arrived, and it is without the voice of 21 Savage. Regardless, there is no doubt that this new version of the song is going to get a lot of people talking.

Sexyy Red & Latto Deliver Great Bars

Throughout the track, Sexyy Red comes through with a lowkey flow that matches the energy of Nudy. However, her lyrics are so provocative that it makes up for her subdued demeanor. Of course, Latto also provides a dope verse and she has some great chemistry with her counterpart. It makes us feel like more collaborations between these two are in order.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm an Aries, that mean I'm a flirt (It's Sexyy)

Take-take it off whеn you finna nut (Duh)

Told him, "Shoot that shit on my butt"

He got a bitch, I don't give no fuck (No)

