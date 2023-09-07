Latto And Sexyy Red Dance In A New Video And Tease Remix

Overnight Latto announced a new remix. She made a post to Instagram dancing to the Young Nudy song "Peaches & Eggplants." In the caption she mostly keeps it simple saying "🍑🍆 Remix Friday @youngnudy," but there's more to the post than meets the eye. In the video itself, she actually isn't dancing alone. She's getting down to the song alongside one of the biggest up-and-coming stars in 2023, Sexyy Red. "#WasGoneDoAJointPostWithSexyyButYallDeletedHerIG😡" she adds to her caption. While the post doesn't promise anything in particular from the two rappers, it does prove they've been working together.

Fans in the comments couldn't help but praise Latto for her look and her moves in the video. "Latto definitely one of the prettiest women in the world," reads the top comment on the post. "Move the camera to the left a lil bit," another reads referencing some of the rapper's dance moves being off-screen. There are also fans who are amazed that Sexyy Red is popping up everywhere this year. "Who tf is her manager? Cause she been everywhere. Features on features. Nicki, suki, Latto, glorilla," one comment reads. Check out the full post below.

Read More: Latto Explains How Working With Mariah Carey Changed Her Career Outlook

Latto And Sexyy Red May Have Music On The Way

While Latto and Sexyy Red seem to be on good terms, she isn't in good with every young rap star. On Coi Leray's newly released Blue Moon EP she takes a shot at the "Big Energy" rapper. Technically it's a response to when she earlier mentioned Coi's name in the lyrics to her hit song "Put It On Da Floor Again."

She also seems to have drawn the ire of Ice Spice. The "Munch" star released the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP and multiple new songs featured lyrics taking aim at Latto. The beef seems to stem from Ice Spice's affiliation with Nicki Minaj. Minaj and Latto have a separate beef of their own dating back to last year. What do you think of Latto and Sexyy Red potentially doing a remix together? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Latto Shows Off Plaques, Sports Savage X Fenty Lingerie

[Via]