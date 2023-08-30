Coi Leray Takes Shots At Latto And Trippie Redd On Her “Blue Moon” EP

Coi Leray might be feeling herself, but she deserves it. Hot off the release of her brand new EP Blue Moon on August 30, the Boston, Massachusetts-born rapper talks a lot about her career. After a disappointing response from fans and critics on her last album, she wanted to stick to her guns and put out material she excels with. “The EP, I get deep, I get vulnerable. I got tired of “trying” new things and wanted to just do what I do BEST.” You can check out more information on the project here.

Now that the EP is here, fans and listeners are taking the time to look more into the lyrical content. Sure enough, people are starting to notice there are some shots being sent towards a few artists in particular. The most glaring one is Latto, who took a figurative body shot at Leray on her popular track “Put It On Da Floor.” Latto raps, “Smoking on that gas blunt big as Coi Leray / Bitches like to run they mouth, but I’m the type to run a fade.” Coi did not take that diss lightly responding, “Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously . Out of all things . Lmaooo ya blunt my size ? Lmaooo this s*** is never ending. These b*****s wanna be like the n***** so bad.”

Read More: Kim Kardashian Refutes Claims She Was “Worried” For Kanye West Amid Riverboat Scandal

Take A Listen To Coi Leray’s “Isabel Marant:”

Trippie Redd was also caught in the crossfire, as he used to date Coi Leray. The bar that has people talking is on the song “Isabel Marant.” She raps, “Yeah, I’m on they a** / Hop out on that couch and roll up Latto out the bag / I don’t need a stylist, they can’t f*** with Coi Leray / Try to count me out and now I’m big as Trippie Redd.” It is certainly a diss towards the two rappers. More beef could be coming down the pipeline, so stay tuned.

What are your initial thoughts on the song “Isabel Marant” by Coi Leray? Did you catch the shots at Trippie Redd and Latto on the first listen? Why do you think she fired back at Latto? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Read More: Nicki Minaj And Drake’s Upcoming Track Could Be A Throwback To The Young Money Days