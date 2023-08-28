Coi Leray Opens Up About “Blue Moon” EP

Coi Leray has opened up about the inspiration behind her forthcoming EP, Blue Moon. Earlier this year, the rapper dropped off her second debut album, Coi. The project featured appearances from David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, and Lola Brooke, among others. However, the rapper’s sophomore album got a lukewarm response. But it didn’t keep the 26-year-old rapper down. In a recent post on Instagram, she revealed she “dug deep” for her latest project. Hopefully, it will have a better response from fans.

In the post, Coi is naked, wearing blue sparkles all over her body. Featuring blue hair, the project is a reflection of the “Blue Moon” phenomenon. According to NASA, it happens every 1-2 years. Another slide contained a message for her fans. “The EP, I get deep, I get vulnerable. I got tired of “trying” new things and wanted to just do what I do BEST,” she begins. “I have a hard time with telling my story because I get wrapped up in the media narratives however Music is the best way for me to tell it. Sorry I can’t argue with y’all on the internet all day.”

“This EP, I Get Deep,” Coi Leray says

She continued: “It’s my life, my story, so why not let me tell it? Sh*t.. at least give me a chance too. The amount of pressure I have on me in this music industry is wild. I mean, Who knew I would would walking red carpets and stages with the same icons I listen too growing up.” Coi adds, “Being nominated or sitting next to ICONS on the billboard charts in my lil 5 year run. I’m just grateful to have come this far. Just like @bustarhymes said ‘who am I to judge someone who’s journey isn’t finished?’ Enjoy [heart emoji] Coi.”

Last week, Coi offered fans a teaser of the project with a two-piece denim outfit via Instagram. “This EP is for all The unapologetic, Carefree, self love, doing whatmakes YOU HAPPY type of b****s . 5 SONGS LOADING,” the “Players” rapper wrote. Blue Moon will be available to the public on Wednesday (August 30).

