Coi Leray Teases Fans With Denim Thirst Traps And A New EP

Besides making fun music, Coi Leray knows how to pose for the cameras. The Boston, Massachusetts-born rapper is well aware of her good looks and is certainly camera friendly. The thirst traps and revealing outfit choices are well documented up until this point and she continues to give her fans more of what they like. These pictures come from her latest performance at Afro Nation. It is a two-part event that took place on August 19 and August 20.

Some of the biggest names in the world took center stage such as Latto, Ari Lennox, Davido, Burna Boy, and Coi Leray. She donned a blue denim look for her set and her Instagram has a clip from her dancing her heart out. This might be another hint at her new music that is coming down the pipe. The fans were having a blast, and now her social media following has reason to be excited too. The 26-year-old posted some shots of her in this denim get up and people were eating it up.

Coi Leray Has Some Big News

While these Instagram posts from Leray might be distracting some people’s vision, the artist also has some big news to share. Hot off of her newest album from this year, COI, which features songs such as the viral “Players,” she has more music coming out very soon it seems. In the Instagram caption, she writes, “This EP is for all The unapologetic, Carefree, self love, doing whatmakes YOU HAPPY type of b****s . 5 SONGS LOADING 🌙🌙🌙🌑🌑🌑🌑” The EP is to be titled Blue Moon and she announced this on her social media as well. She certainly has the mass appeal now. With over 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 7.7 million followers on the Gram, the takeover is happening right now.

