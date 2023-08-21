Ugly God Draws Strong Response From Alleged Victim’s Sister After Flexing On Social Media

Over the last couple of weeks, Ugly God has been embroiled in controversy. Although he has largely been absent from the internet and the music world, he has still managed to make some headlines. According to a report from WLOX in Mississippi, the rapper was arrested. This arrest came in connection with an alleged shooting death of a man named Renaldo Delavallade. The man was 50 years old at the time of his death and just so happens to be the father of the artist’s best friend.

Subsequently, Ugly God was let go by the police, and it doesn’t seem like any charges are on the way. The alleged incident happened in late June, and since that time, the rapper had been radio silent. However, that changed on Friday with an interesting Twitter post. In the Twitter post below, he could be seen posing with cash and even a weapon. “A lot can happen in a year. #dontbelievethehype,” he wrote. This was then called out by Delavallade’s sister, Tishia.

Ugly God Gets Called Out

YALL WE HAVE A NUMBER #1 STUNNA !!! Yall please give him a round of applause, lil PISSY UGLY GOD for flashing the most amount of fake money!!!!! pic.twitter.com/InYwqjVlKm — Ty DeLavallade (@DelavalladeTy) August 19, 2023

In the tweet up above, Tishia Delavallade goes off on Ugly God for his flexing. Overall, she is not impressed and believes he is faking a lot of his wealth at this point. “YALL WE HAVE A NUMBER #1 STUNNA !!! Yall please give him a round of applause, lil PISSY UGLY GOD for flashing the most amount of fake money!!!!!” she said. It’s a very bold post to make, although it is not the first time Tishia has called out Ugly God. She is very upset with the lack of justice, and it seems like she will stop at nothing to make people believe the rapper had something to do with her brother’s passing.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. Additionally, let us know what you think of all of this, down below. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

