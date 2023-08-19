Ugly God’s New Photos Seemingly Address Murder Allegations: “Don’t Believe The Hype”

Unfortunately for his biggest fans, It’s been quite some time since Ugly God released new music. Still, the rap community was taken aback to hear the headlines brewing about him earlier this month. At the time, the “Water” hitmaker was facing accusations of fatally shooting his best friend’s dad in Gulfport, Mississippi. The incident actually took place earlier this summer, in late June. At the time, 50-year-old Renaldo Delavallade was found dead by police inside a vehicle after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Not a lot of information on the investigation has been shared, though we do know Ugly – born Royce Cornell Davison Rodriguez – was in custody and cooperating with detectives. Gossip began to spread when the late man’s family members began accusing the 26-year-old recording artist of killing their loved one. According to a police report, the weapon used to commit Delavallade’s murder was a small-calibre handgun. The weeks since the news first broke have been relatively quiet, but on Friday (August 18), Ugly God finally spoke online, sharing an interesting message along with some new photos.

Ugly God is Back Online

“A lot can happen in a year,” the Indiana native reflected in his tweet from last night. “#DontBelieveTheHype,” he added, seemingly making reference to the harrowing accusations coming out against him. In the four photos added to his post, Ugly flexes a huge pile of cash in his kitchen. He wears a Fendi sweater and a chain, and notably has a weapon in his possession. As some are mentioning in the comments on blogs, this isn’t exactly a good look considering the situation he’s in, though time will surely tell just how innocent the “One Two” hitmaker is.

As we wait to get more answers regarding Ugly God’s alleged involvement in his friend’s father’s death, hip-hop heads unfamiliar with his work are seeking out information on the embattled artist. Read our report on his come-up in the industry at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

