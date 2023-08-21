Soulja Boy Blasts Accusations That He’s In The Illuminati

Don’t get it twisted: Soulja’s a man of God.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Soulja Boy Blasts Accusations That He’s In The Illuminati

Soulja Boy has one of the most simultaneously controversial and influential careers in hip-hop history. While many thought little of him when he burst onto the scene, his Internet presence and new approach to rap, which many others also pioneered, paved the way for generations to come. In fact, the Chicago-born and Atlanta-raised MC recently addressed initial theories of his rise on Instagram Live. Moreover, he spoke on how people thought he was part of the Illuminati, and why his dedication to God makes him a target for the media.

“When I first got in the rap game, a lot of people was like, ‘Soulja Boy an Illuminati,'” he expressed. “‘Soulja Boy joined the Illuminati, that’s how he got his money. That’s how he got famous, that’s how he got rich.’ But guess what? All I ever did was pray to God and stayed in the studio and stayed down until I made it, until I got on. They always gon’ try to discredit you for anything you do.

Read More: Soulja Boy Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Soulja Boy Addresses Claims He’s Part Of The Illuminati

“So first they said I was an Illuminati,” Soulja Boy continued. “Then they said a whole bunch of bulls**t. All you gotta do is believe in God and stay down, bruh, nothing can f**k with you. No weapon formed against me shall prosper, n***a. But, when you really believe in God, you gon’ go through s**t. You gon’ see the media lying on you, you gon’ see n***as you don’t know beefing with you out of nowhere, hating on you. You go through more s**t when you f***in’ with God.

“If I was like a devil a** artist that worship the devil and s**t, I’d be straight,” the 33-year-old concluded. “It wouldn’t be no blogs lying on my name, it wouldn’t be no rappers beefing with me, you know what I’m saying? But since I f**k with God, I’ma go through more s**t than the average person. You gon’ see the media lying on my name. That’s the evil side right there, attacking me, ’cause they know I’m independent.” For more news and the latest updates on Soulja Boy, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Best “The Breakfast Club” Interviews: Ray J, Soulja Boy & More

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.