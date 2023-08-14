Soulja Boy Reflects His On Impact On Hip-Hop In Honor Of It’s 50th Anniversary

Soulja Boy reflected on his influential career in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, Sunday. Soulja appeared to be upset about not getting enough recognition in regard to Hip Hop 50.

“When I came in the game they said I killed hip hop. But really, I birthed the new wave of hip hop with internet/streaming. Ahead of my time. #HipHop50,” he wrote in one post. He followed up by adding: “Now everyone vlogs their career like me. Now everyone uploads their music to the internet. Now everyone goes live for their fans. I started it. Thank me or not. Flowers/Credit or not. #HipHop50.”

Soulja Boy At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Soulja Boy performs during 2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

From there, Soulja reposted numerous tweets from fans. One user wrote: “I can truly say you didn’t ruined it you just brought a new style people weren’t used to that’s all. Now majority of these new rappers today I believe ruined Hip-Hop it just doesn’t have that same feel anymore sadly and a lot of music these days sounds to repetitive.” Another agreed: “Nowadays we have a bunch of rappers claiming to be the first and whatever they do… You were the first rapper to do literally everything modern.” Check out Soulja Boy’s tweets on his influence below.

Soulja Boy Reflects On His Impact

Soulja isn’t the only rapper to voice their frustration with a lack of appreciation on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Over the same weekend, Uncle Luke complained about the lack of recognition for Florida rappers for their impact on the genre. In posts on X, Luke explained that the feeling is nothing new as he’s used to “the disrespect towards Florida hip-hop.” Both rappers’ comments come after the star-studded Hip Hop 50 Live concert at Yankee Stadium.

