Uncle Luke Calls Out Hip-Hop 50 Events For Lack Of Florida Rappers

Uncle Luke says that the ongoing celebrations in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop haven’t done enough to recognize rappers from Florida. He voiced his complaint in a post on Twitter, Sunday, calling out “the disrespect towards Florida hip-hop” from over the years.

“Hip-hop fans from Florida. Don’t be upset they don’t recognize your favorite Floridian artists as part of hip-hop’s 50th year celebrations,” Luke began. “This industry has never considered us as hip-hop from the time I started hip-hop in the south. You can only imagine the names they called us. Country booty music trash, music. I can go on and on the disrespect towards Florida hip-hop.”

Uncle Luke Performs At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

He continued: “Still to this day, we fight for our respect, and you have stood behind us every step of the way. We will continue fighting. There will be a day this year where we come together and celebrate Florida hip-hop artist from the top of the state to the bottom. We love you Thank You for your support. #flahiphopallday.” Check out Luke’s full post on Twitter, below.

Uncle Luke Isn’t Happy About The Disrespect To Florida Hip-Hop

Fans had mixed opinions in response to Luke’s take. One user replied that he was only concerned about himself. “Sir Trina is from Florida and she was on that Essence stage Google is your friend. Just say they aren’t inviting you,” they posted. Another agreed with Luke: “I saw BET celebrate and they played the music, but people that visit the culture can’t tell me who to appreciate. The issue is these people have no idea of the importance Florida, New Orleans, Texas played in music.” Luke was born and raised in Miami, Florida in 1960. He is a former leader of the iconic rap group, 2 Live Crew.

