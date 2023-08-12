Flo Milli Thanks Too Short & Snoop Dogg After Hip-Hop 50 Performance

Flo Milli shared a thank you post on Instagram for Too Short and Snoop Dogg after the two legendary rappers brought her out at the Hip-Hop 50 Live concert at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Friday night. Other performers at the event included Run-DMC, Lil Wayne, Eve, Wiz Khalifa, and Nas, among others. The concert celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Flo Milli shared numerous pictures from the event on Instagram, Saturday afternoon. She captioned the post: “Thank you @tooshort & @snoopdogg for bringing me out last night [fire emoji] #hiphop50.” Fans were loving the rapper’s all-black outfit for the performance. “I love you QUEEN your light shines so bright !!!!,” one user commented. Another wrote: “This look is so sexy, you look amazing.”

Flo Milli At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Flo Milli arrives at the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Flo Milli recently discussed her looks as well as her experience representing dark-complexioned Black women during an interview with Elle. “I feel like a lot of people expect dark-skinned women to automatically be insecure because of the way society accepts them or doesn’t accept them,” she told the outlet. “I feel like people think every dark-skinned woman feels that way. We all don’t feel that way.” Check out her look from the Hip-Hop 50 concert below.

Flo Milli Shares Pics From Hip-Hop 50

The performance comes ahead of Flo Mill’s next studio album, Fine Ho, which will complete a trilogy of projects, following her breakout mixtape, Ho, why is you here? and her 2022 debut album You Still Here, Ho? The new effort is led by the singles “Anything Flows,” “B.T.W,” and a self-titled song inspired by Lil Wayne. Flo Milli hasn’t announced a release date for the highly-anticipated project, but fans can likely expect it by the end of the summer. Be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

