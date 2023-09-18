hip hop 50
- MusicJoe Budden Criticizes "Sad" Hip Hop 50 CelebrationsJoe Budden agrees with KRS-One.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWho Is Kid Capri? A DJ & Hip Hop PioneerKid Capri's pioneering sound paved the way for hip hop throughout the past several decades, and the legendary MC shows no signs of stopping. By TeeJay Small
- MusicLL Cool J, Questlove, & Nas Called Out For Lack Of Women Included In Hip-Hop 50 EventsThe post also listened numerous pioneering female MCs who were left out.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicWill Smith Admits To Biting Rakim's Style On "Summertime"Will Smith says he "absolutely" tried to sound like Rakim on his and DJ Jazzy Jeff's "Summertime."By Cole Blake
- MusicWyclef Jean Freestyles For Big Daddy KaneWyclef Jean impressed the Juice Crew member with his recent freestyle.By Cole Blake
- MusicQueen Latifah Is The First Femcee Kennedy Center HonoreeQueen Latifah was honored at a gala in the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. By TeeJay Small
- MusicAndre 3000 Reveals Why He Didn't Participate In Any Hip Hop 50 EventsHis short explanation didn't really reveal much.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicWill Smith And DJ Jazzy Jeff Set To Reunite At Grammys Hip-Hop TributeThe Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff will be back together as a piece of Grammys rap history.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicOutkast Getting Special Collectable Statue For "Aquemini" 25th AnniversaryThe duo are also commemorating rap's 50th anniversary.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMary J Blige To Give Away $30k ScholarshipThe scholarship will be going to a lucky student at Hampton University. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMark Wahlberg Claims Record Label Wanted Him To Replicate EminemWahlberg objected to the aggressive lyrical content his label wanted him to pursue.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLil Kim Had Creative Control Over Retouching Ebony Cover ShootFans couldn't believe that Lil Kim was allowed to retouch the cover herself.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLakeyah Reveals Invaluable Advice From Nicki Minaj & Lists Her Top 5 Women In Hip-HopExclusive: Lakeyah wants to emphasize the quality of music over the numbers game. The "Want Em Hood" rapper talks samples, how Flo Milli "shocked" her, and Milwaukee's rap scene. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne Speaks On VMAs Performance For Hip-Hop's 50th, Says He Was "Nervous"The New Orleans legend spoke to Skip Bayless about how honored he felt to grace the stage alongside fellow icons of the game.By Gabriel Bras Nevares