Andre 3000 Reveals Why He Didn't Participate In Any Hip Hop 50 Events

Andre 3000 is no doubt one of the most definitive voices in rap. His influence on the genre as a whole and particularly on southern rap can't be overstated. Earlier this year in a list counting down the best rap groups of all time, Billboard declared Andre and Big Boi's Outkast as the very best of the best. But despite his obvious impact on the genre and how many fans, publications and active artists still show love to him, he declined to participate in any celebrations of rap music's 50th anniversary this year.

Now in a newly released interview with CBS Mornings, he explained his decision. He explained that he received plenty of offers to participate in various events, but turned them all down. “I wouldn’t want to be — I’m doing it just because I’m trying to meet an expectation. I didn’t get into OutKast for that, you know,” the rapper explained. The lack of participation may be more apparent now that Andre 3000 has released his long-awaited debut solo album. The project also avoids hip-hop entirely even though he's repeatedly stated that it wasn't his specific intention to. Check out the full CBS interview below.

Read More: Andre 3000 Details A Pep Talk Prince Once Gave Him

Andre 3000 Explains Hip Hop 50 Absence

Last month, Andre 3000 dropped his new album New Blue Sun. Despite fans expecting a hip-hop-oriented project from him, he assured them in his announcement that there were actually "no bars" on the album. He delivered on the promise dropping an ambient jazz album full of long instrumental compositions prominently featuring his flute playing.

Reactions to the album from fans and critics were mostly mixed. Some appreciated the bold genre shift he made stepping so far out of his typical comfort zone. But others resented the fact that the album they had been waiting for for so long didn't have any rapping on it. What do you think of Andre 3000's brief explanation of why he skipped out on various Hip Hop 50 events? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Andre 3000 Explains His Stance On Dropping A Rap Album

[Via]