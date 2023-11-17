Andre 3000 Details A Pep Talk Prince Once Gave Him

Andre got a call from Prince after his Coachella performance.

BYLavender Alexandria
Andre 3000 Details A Pep Talk Prince Once Gave Him

Andre 3000's new interview with GQ is proving surprisingly thorough. Throughout the interview he discusses a variety of subjects that fans have been pouring through and obsessing over for days. One of the biggest reveals is why he hasn't released any rap material of his own. He claims to be constantly receiving beats and writing raps, but is all feels inauthentic.

In another piece of the interview that has fans talking, Andre discusses an interaction he had with Prince. It happened during Outkast's headlining performance at Coachella in 2014. “And right before the show, you see Paul McCartney walk and go to the left side of the stage. And then Prince walks to the right side of the stage. I’m like, ‘Ahhh! What the f*ck, man?!’ Andre explains that because he hadn't performer live in over a decade he wasn't prepared for the set and it didn't go well. “Halfway through the show, I was already checked out […] so I was just trying to get through it. Yeah, the show happens and it was a bomb night. It was horrible — in my eyes.” But after the performance, Prince reached back out to him.

Andre 3000 Got A Phone Call From Prince

After the disappointing show, Prince reached back out to Andre. “The very next morning I get a call from Prince. I don’t know him like that, I don’t know how he got my number — I do not know. And the first thing he says is, ‘You know what your problem is? You don’t realize how big y’all are.’ Then he was like, ‘You gotta remind people who you are.’ And from that point on, I was like, ‘Okay.’”

Overnight, Andre 3000 dropped his highly-anticipated new album New Blue Sun. The project doesn't contain any rapping, instead it's an instrumental jazz album. The 8-track album is quite sonically expansive and runs to almost 90 full minutes of material. The project has received praise from some critics making their initial impressions. What do you think of Andre 3000's story about interacting with Prince at Coachella? Let us know in the comment section below.

