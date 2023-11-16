Andre 3000 Reveals He’s Secretly Contributed To Other Artist’s Songs

3 Stacks has been playing flute on some other artist’s music.

BY
Andre 3000 guest spots may not be as rare as they seem. In recent years his collaborations have been rare but very memorable. He's lent his voice to standout features on songs by Frank Ocean, James Blake, Future, Killer Mike, A Tribe Called Quest, and more. But during a recent interview with GQ, Andre revealed that there's even more music he recorded out there than fans may realize.

One of the reasons fans may not have noticed Andre was contributing to a song is because he isn't talking about raps. In the interview, he discusses playing instruments, in particular flute, on a variety of other artists' work. “I’ve actually played some wind things that I’ve put out in the world that I called myself another name under different artists that are out there that, you know, I was just kinda testing it out in a way. From known artists, and they’ve been cool about keeping it secret.” The revelation of his other alias had fans digging through old material looking for where he might pop up. According to HipHopDX, Andre contributed instrumentation to James Blake's 2019 song "Where's The Catch?" which he also features on. Check out the full interview below.

Andre 3000's Secret Features

Andre 3000's debut solo album is set to drop tonight. The album is called New Blue Sun and Andre was sure to set fan expectations for the project right away. He made it clear right as the album was announced that it contained "no bars." The project is expected to be a largely flute driven instrumental album.

Subsequently, he also shared the tracklist for the album which has some hilarious and ridiculous song titles. “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time” and “Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens” are just two examples of song names on New Blue Sun. What do you think of Andre making secret appearances as an instrumentalist on other artists' songs? Let us know in the comment section below.

