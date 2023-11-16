Andre 3000 Appreciates Jay-Z And Beyonce For Clearing A Song On “New Blue Sun”

Andre 3000 is making his return to his solo career. Albeit, it is an instrumental album that will feature his skills with various instruments. New Blue Sun drops tomorrow, November 17, and because it is not a rap album, a lot of fans were majorly disappointed. While it is unfortunate, to see Andre return after 17 years from his last album with Big Boi, Idlewild, it is still an exciting time for hip-hop. One of the G.O.A.Ts is back! Let us celebrate and be thankful!

The all-time great artist explained that he is still open to dropping a true hip-hop album. However, it needs to make sense for him to do it. "There’s this misconception that I just won't do it. I think people feel like I'm sitting around on rap albums, or sitting around and I'm just not putting them out in that way. And no it's not like that." Hopefully, that happens one day. We already have some details, including the tracklist. It is safe to say the titles are insanely complex. Believe it or not, he needed clearance for one.

Andre 3000 Shows Love To Beyonce And Jay-Z

According to HipHopDX, Andre revealed to NPR Music that "Ninety-Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé," required him to call Beyonce and Jay-Z. Fortunately, they were kind to let him use it and he was extremely thankful for it. He says it references one of his favorite groups growing up, Souls of Mischief. They had a song called "93 'til Infinity." He incorporated that along with Buzz Lightyear's famous quote from Toy Story, "To infinity and beyond!" He wanted to include Beyonce, maybe to celebrate her and Jay's long-lasting relationship. Andre shouted out Bey and Jay. "And thank you, Beyoncé, for letting me use the name!" "And thanks Jay!" The multi-talent continues, "I’m just happy they let me use it so thank y’all. I really appreciate that."

