Yung Miami Denies Shading Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat & Cardi B Collabs

Sadly, much of hip-hop's media, fandom, and social media activity can't help but feed into desires for a "catfight" or two. Moreover, femcees often deal with forces that put them against each other, whether that's a misinterpreted competitive spirit, omissions, or constant comparisons. But a lot of the time, these accusations aren't reflective of any real conflict or drama: just a chance to stir something up. For an example of this, look no further than the City Girls' latest interview. While speaking to Cosmopolitan for their ironically named Cheap Shots show, many fans thought that they indirectly disregarded Cardi B, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Specifically, this was during their answer to a question about going through eight female collaborators in their career's history in as little time as possible. Yung Miami mentioned Kim Petras, Latto, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Muni Long, Ciara, and Lola Brooke in response. "That’s all… I don’t got no more. I think that’s all the female artists," the podcast host remarked incorrectly due to a slip in memory in that 30-second timeframe. When a behind-the-scenes set worked pointed out Meg and Doja, the Florida duo laughed and moved on, as if to clown themselves for forgetting in the first place.

Yung Miami Responds To Fans Looking For A Fight

Still, this didn't sit well with some fans online, who immediately assumed their omission of these artists was deliberate. But Yung Miami is tired of these constant black-and-white expectations to either always shout out artists or combat them. On Twitter, she blasted fans once again for taking her words out of context and aggrandizing them. "We literally had 30 seconds to remember the [people] we collaborated with in the spur of the moment lol," Caresha expressed on Wednesday (November 15). "It was [supposed] to be fun. Y’all [people] really make up ANYTHING STFU!" If she's dissing you, you will definitely know for sure.

More Thoughts From Caresha

Meanwhile, what do you think about this whole exchange? Is Yung Miami just trying to divert attention from other beefs with other disses or are feud-hungry fans just taking advantage of the rumor mill?

