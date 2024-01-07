doja
- GossipDoja Cat & Joseph Quinn Spark Dating RumorsFans think that Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn are an item thanks to some new reports of their supposed outings in London.ByGabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Causes Intense Debate After Putting Latto Over Doja CatJoe Budden recently shared on his podcast that he believes Latto is a better MC than Doja Cat, which plenty of fans disagreed with.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.1K Views
- MusicDoja Cat Left Speechless By Man's NSFW Interruption During Instagram Live SessionDoja Cat was left in shock and awe when a seemingly random man gave her Instagram Live session a bizarre viral moment to share.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.2K Views
- StreetwearDoja Cat Fans Can't Get Enough Of Her Messy New LookWhile Doja Cat's social media recently ran into some hacking issues, it seems like it inspired another style revamp.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.4K Views
- StreetwearDoja Cat Fixes A Frustrating Wardrobe Malfunction Mid-Show In The Most Doja Way PossibleIf there's one thing that you must know about Doja Cat as a performer, it's that she always turns tragedy to triumph without skipping a beat.ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.2K Views
- MusicAzealia Banks Pops Off On Doja Cat During Instagram Live RantLooks like Doja Cat and Azealia Banks might be another rap beef brewing this year, although this is certainly among the most random so far.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.2K Views
- ViralASAP Rocky Has Hilarious Reaction To Meme About Rihanna & His New Song With Doja CatWhen the first line on a song featuring a father is "F**k them kids," we can't help but be amused at the mother's potential reaction.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.6K Views
- MusicDoja Cat Deactivates Instagram Due To Fan Toxicity, Users Clap BackAlthough the L.A. native certainly deals with a lot of undue hate, many fans felt that she also engages in the behavior that she blasted.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.4K Views
- MusicDoja Cat Reveals An Artist Almost Started Beef With Her Over A Bad ImpersonationFolks have their theories as to who this other artist is, but Doja's moral of the story is to take it easy on the energy drinks next time.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.8K Views
- MusicDoja Cat Gets Restraining Order Against Brother DeniedWhile the Los Angeles superstar's mother got a new restraining order against her son, it looks like Doja is still legally unprotected.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1312 Views
- StreetwearDoja Cat Hits Grammys With Bold New Look, Fans Question Her ChoicesWhile this isn't the Los Angeles native's wildest outfit, she did show off some new style leanings that had some fans shaking their heads.ByGabriel Bras Nevares20.2K Views
- MusicDoja Cat's Brother Officially Hit With Restraining Order From His Mother: ReportFor those unaware, Raman Dalithando Dlamini denied these accusations of abuse, which also concern his sister, about a week ago.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1306 Views
- MusicDoja Cat's Brother Denies Accusations, Claims Family Hasn't Spoken To Him In YearsAccording to Raman Dalithando Dlamini, whom TSR caught up with on the street, there's no restraining order against him.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1471 Views
- MusicDoja Cat Speaks On "Woman" Backlash For Her Second VerseThe fan who went viral didn't have an issue with the verse itself, but rather with how the artist's current persona changes its context.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.3K Views